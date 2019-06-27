Home Cities Chennai

Amid water crisis, Chennai school students forced to use stinky toilets

The second sump in the school, constructed a year and a half ago, does not have a connection yet.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru toilets

For representational purposes (Photo | Manjunath, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What happens when around 740 children between the ages of 3 and 13 use 15 available toilets without an adequate supply of water? Although conservancy staff do their job, the odour has become a part of life.

The last time the Corporation middle school in Korukkupet received water from the metro water tankers was on Monday. On Wednesday morning, their sump was a quarter full. According to staff, they will have to wait until next Monday for the next round of water. The second sump in the school, constructed a year and a half ago don’t have a connection yet.

“It (the toilet) is a little smelly but we adjust. Our watchman and teachers are doing their best to bring us water,” said Subiksha (name changed), a student of class 7.

Once the water for the week runs out, the watchman and the conservancy staff in the school borrow water from the neighbouring houses- seven or eight pots of water from each house.

“Since it’s for the school, the neighbouring residents are very helpful,” said a non-teaching staff at the school.

While Corporation authorities have requested metro water to supply water to their schools on priority, some schools in North Chennai said that their water woes were far from over.

None of the five toilets in the Corporation high school in Cemetery road in Old Washermanpet has a water supply. Water is fetched from the wash basin connected to the sump in pots as and when water stored in buckets in the toilets run out.

“If the water in the wash basins stops, we inform our watchman so he can turn on the motor. So, we can’t go to the toilet when we need to. We have to wait for a while until water is available,” said 14-year-old Shanmathi (name changed).

A conservancy staff in the Corporation primary school in Old Washermanpet said, “Our children are too young to understand when we tell them to use water judiciously. One of us has to be constantly on guard, making sure they don’t waste water.”

However, some schools like the Corporation higher secondary school in Tiruvottiyur High road and in Appasamy street said that there was just enough water to let them continue in their daily affairs without significant disruption.

“Until last week, water was scarce. But, since Monday, the supply has been large enough,” said S Saravanakumar, a student of class 11.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said that top Corporation officials met with heads of all schools under its wing on Monday and Tuesday to gauge the problem and put a strategy in place.

“We have coordinated with metro water to ensure there is water for our schools. Still, there is a 30-40% gap to be filled. For this, we have already deployed engineers to schools where new borewells are needed
and to schools where the depth of the borewells needed to be increased,” said the official.

“As for schools entirely reliant on metro water tankers, we have asked metro water tankers to supply to them on priority,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Chennai chennai water crisis
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp