Cinemas can now have additional screens without getting NoC

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cinema theatre owners can now heave a sigh of relief as those with more than 1,000 seats could be altered to have additional screens without seeking ‘No objection Certificate’ from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority or Directorate of Town and Country Planning, for carrying out internal alterations or additions or improvements to the amenities of existing theatres.

A circular in this regard was issued by the Commissioner of Land Administration. Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association general secretary, R Paneerselvam said the move would result in owners of large theatres altering the same to accommodate two or three screens so that it could be profitable. “We had been urging the state government for the last year to waive off the NoC required from the CMDA and DTCP over carrying out alterations of the cinema halls. We wanted Public Works Department to give us

the NoC to which the government has obliged,” says Paneerselvam.

He added that theatres with 1,000 seats were running on loss as a blockbuster film fails to attract fairly large sections of crowds, for more than two to three days.“As a result, many theatre owners wanted to alter the theatres and have multi-screens so that they can screen more films and make a profit,” he said. It is learnt the circular was issued to all district collectors across the state and licensing authorities.

“It has been brought to notice that some licensing authorities quoted the word ‘alteration of buildings’ to insist on licensees obtaining planning permission from CMDA and DTCP even in cases involving alteration works inside the existing theatres like the replacement of seats, flooring, air-conditioning and false ceiling,” the commissioner of land administration stated.

“As per Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Act and Rules, such ‘internal alterations, additions and improvements’ within the existing theatre need approval and certification from Public Works Department authorities or Chief Electrical Inspector,” the circular said.

He said as per Section 5-A (1) of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Act, the CMDA or DTCP is entitled to offer NOC for only construction or reconstruction or additional construction of buildings.