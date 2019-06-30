Chennai youth gets job in Google with Rs 60 lakh pay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chennai-born youth has been placed in Google for an annual package of Rs 60 lakh. KB Shyam, 22, has completed his five-year dual degree M.tech in International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B), this year. He was chosen by Google and will fly to Warsaw, Poland, to join the internet giant this October.

Hailing from Chennai, Shyam had applied for the job in January. He had to clear an online interview, onsite interview at Munich and a team-matching process to decide his team in five months to bag the dream job. Shyam’s father K N Babu is Secretary of Integral Coach Factory and his mother R S Jayashree is a Tamil Nadu government employee.

Shyam who scored 95.2 per cent in Standard XII had attended programming competitions and along with his team had reached the world finals of ACM-ICPC, an intercollegiate competition, twice which is considered as Olympics of programming competitions in which around 128 teams from across the globe participated every year. In 2018, Shyam had interned with Facebook in London at the end of the fourth year of his college and will be working in Google cloud platform, he told reporters.