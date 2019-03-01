Politicos call on Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan’s family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Well-wishers and political leaders continued to express solidarity with the family of the IAF pilot, Wg Cdr Abhinandan who is in Pakistan’s custody. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and DMDK treasurer Premalatha were among those who met the family at their suburban residence in Chennai. Jayakumar lauded Abhinandan’s parents for their courage.”

Abhinandan’s father Air Marshal Varthaman (retired), served the nation during the Kargil war while his grandfather Simhakutty too had served the nation during the second world war in the Air Force,” the minister recalled. DMK MLA S R Raja, Lok Sabha MP K N Ramachandran, VIPs, and police officials visited Varthaman’s residence.

Parents leave for Delhi

Meanwhile, Abhinandan’s parents left for New Delhi to receive him after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in a joint session of his country’s Parliament that the pilot will be released on Friday as a gesture of peace. Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman (retd) and his wife Dr Shobha Varthaman left for Delhi by an Indigo flight late evening while refusing to talk to a large congregation of media in front of the gates.

Earlier, in a statement Air Marshal Varthaman said, “He is a true soldier, we are proud of him. I pray he doesn’t get tortured and comes back safe and sound in body and mind.