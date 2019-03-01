Home Cities Chennai

Politicos call on Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan’s family

Abhinandan’s parents left for New Delhi to receive him after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in a joint session of his country’s Parliament that the pilot will be released on Friday.

Published: 01st March 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman (retd) leaving for the airport from his residence in city on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Well-wishers and political leaders continued to express solidarity with the family of the IAF pilot, Wg Cdr Abhinandan who is in Pakistan’s custody. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and DMDK treasurer Premalatha were among those who met the family at their suburban residence in Chennai. Jayakumar lauded Abhinandan’s parents for their courage.”

Abhinandan’s father Air Marshal Varthaman (retired), served the nation during the Kargil war while his grandfather Simhakutty too had served the nation during the second world war in the Air Force,” the minister recalled. DMK MLA S R Raja, Lok Sabha MP K N Ramachandran, VIPs, and police officials visited Varthaman’s residence.

Parents leave for Delhi

Meanwhile, Abhinandan’s parents left for New Delhi to receive him after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in a joint session of his country’s Parliament that the pilot will be released on Friday as a gesture of peace. Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman (retd) and his wife Dr Shobha Varthaman left for Delhi by an Indigo flight late evening while refusing to talk to a large congregation of media in front of the gates. 

Earlier, in a statement Air Marshal Varthaman said, “He is a true soldier, we are proud of him. I pray he doesn’t get tortured and comes back safe and sound in body and mind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF pilot Abhinandan Indian Air Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp