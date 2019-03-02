40 objects removed from Chennai man’s stomach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital successfully removed multiple metallic objects from the stomach of a 52-year-old man, who was under the care of Institute of Mental Health, Ayanavaram, recently.

A release said that the patient during a MRI brain scan, developed severe abdominal pain. Doctors took the abdomen’s CT scan and found multiple objects in his stomach. He was then referred to the Institute of Medical Gastroenterology, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

“The doctors evaluated the patient and found lots of metallic objects sticking to one another in the stomach, like bike keys, coins, and a magnet. Using multiple endoscopic accessories, totally 40 objects were removed with anaesthetic support.

It was a difficult procedure and by using endoscopy, the medical gastroenterology team avoided major surgery,” the release added.

“If the objects were not removed in time, the patient might have developed complications like intestinal bleeding and sepsis that eventually lead to death. The doctors again performed a test and ensured all foreign bodies were cleared,” the release concluded.