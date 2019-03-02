Residents celebrate release of Wing Commander Abhinandan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The mood near Jal Vayu Vihar, the residence of parents of Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman, who was freed by Pakistan after two days in captivity, was sunny as neighbours celebrated the release of the pilot by distributing sweets to children and passers-by.

Two days after the capture of Abhinandan, women and children gathered in front of his parents’ house as the news broke about his release.

A beauty parlour owner, whose husband retired from the Indian Air Force and had worked with Abhinandan in Uttar Pradesh, recalls him as a nice pilot and human being as well. The woman, who called in neighbours to celebrate his release, gave away ‘ladoos’ as children danced.

Even watchman Janardhan at Jal Vayu Vihar, who has been restricting the movement of journalists, joined in the celebration by offering five-star chocolates to the children.

“I met Abhinandan a year ago. I was upset after hearing the news and now I am happy,” he said.

The wife of a retired Air Force personnel urged the government to replace the older aircraft so that the pilots can be safer while vanquishing the enemies. The local ward councillor also joined the celebration.