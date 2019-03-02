Home Cities Chennai

Residents celebrate release of Wing Commander Abhinandan

Two days after the capture of Abhinandan, women and children gathered in front of his parents’ house as the news broke about his release.

Published: 02nd March 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The mood near Jal Vayu Vihar, the residence of parents of Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman, who was freed by Pakistan after two days in captivity, was sunny as neighbours celebrated the release of the pilot by distributing sweets to children and passers-by.
Two days after the capture of Abhinandan, women and children gathered in front of his parents’ house as the news broke about his release.

A beauty parlour owner, whose husband retired from the Indian Air Force and had worked with Abhinandan in Uttar Pradesh, recalls him as a nice pilot and human being as well. The woman, who called in neighbours to celebrate his release, gave away ‘ladoos’ as children danced. 
Even watchman Janardhan at Jal Vayu Vihar, who has been restricting the movement of journalists, joined in the celebration by offering five-star chocolates to the children. 

“I met Abhinandan a year ago. I was upset after hearing the news and now I am happy,” he said.
The wife of a retired Air Force personnel urged the government to replace the older aircraft so that the pilots can be safer while vanquishing the enemies. The local ward councillor also joined the celebration. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wing Commander Abhinandan Abhinandan Vardhaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp