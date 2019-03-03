Home Cities Chennai

Cab driver kills woman in public view at Guindy

A cab driver has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 47-year-old woman in full public view on Friday night at Guindy after she reportedly called off her daughter’s wedding with the driver.

Published: 03rd March 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Revathy lost her husband Ramachandran, four years ago, and resided with her two daughters at Narasingapuram fourth street. She made a living by working as a maid in a few houses and also worked in a private firm in the housekeeping department.

Police said, the suspect- Vinoth, resided along with his family on the same street where Revathy resided.”Vinoth had befriended Revathy’s elder daughter five years ago. Last year, the duo got engaged in March and were to get married by November 2018. When the wedding preparations were on, Revathy did not like Vinoth’s behaviour and called off the wedding,” said a police officer.

However, Vinoth and the victim’s daughter kept talking over the phone and met often. The girl worked at a supermarket. Learning that they were still talking to each other, Revathy sent her daughter to her relative’s house five days ago. “For the last three days, Revathy and Vinoth were fighting about the issue when the former repeatedly kept rejecting the marriage proposal for her daughter,” added the police.

On Friday night, at around 8.45, Revathy had finished work and was walking back home when Vinoth intercepted her and picked up a fight, and in the melee allegedly murdered her. A case has been registered and further investigations are on. The body was sent to the government hospital for autopsy and police arrested Vinoth.

Comments

