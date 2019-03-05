Home Cities Chennai

Kasimedu: Fishers irked as dumping of trash continues

Though NGOs and government officials from various departments conduct clean-up drives along the harbour, day-to-day civic activities are not being monitored.

Published: 05th March 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Uncleared garbage at the old fish market in Kasimedu | P Jawahar

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At Kasimedu old fishing harbour, towering piles of rotting garbage dumped near the fish market have been a common sight for locals. Fishermen frustrated with the constant menace, struggle to find a permanent solution to stop the dumping. 

The harbour, which is spread over 24 hectares, is caught in between administrative struggle as the State fisheries department has been trying to take control of the harbour from the Union government for years now. Though NGOs and government officials from various departments conduct clean-up drives along the harbour, day-to-day civic activities are not being monitored.

This garbage remains uncleared, ignored by authorities and is left to rot for close to 20 days,  complained fish vendors. 

“People regularly smoke near this spot and if one cigarette butt falls near the garbage piles, the new boats being made nearby are in the danger of catching fire. In the evenings, we find it impossible to continue our work because of the stench and swarm of mosquitoes,” said Maya, a fisherman. 

Locals allege that ward-level corporation conservancy workers collect garbage from nearby households at Singaravel Nagar, Thideer Nagar and Indira Nagar and dump it at this spot which falls under the purview of Chennai Port Trust. 

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said he saw a corporation conservancy worker dump garbage collected in a tricycle three days ago around 9 am at the old harbour. 
“They dump garbage even twice a day sometimes and after 15-20 days the same workers come to the spot and clear it. None of us know why they do this when a corporation truck comes to Jeevarathinam Salai every morning to collect waste,” the resident said.

But corporation officials from Tondiarpet zone denied the allegations of locals and said no such activity takes place. 

“We do door-to-door collection of garbage strictly and send only segregated waste to the landfill. It is the Chennai Port’s responsibility to keep this area clean as it comes under their jurisdiction. If they want the corporation to clear the garbage, they will have to pay us,” said an official.
Though several attempts were made to contact Chennai port trust officials, they could not be reached for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasimedu Kasimedu old fishing harbour Kasimedu fish market Kasimedu Fishermen waste dumping Kasimedu dumping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp