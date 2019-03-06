Home Cities Chennai

Five years after fatal accident, victim's wife awarded Rs 36 lakh relief

The tribunal headed by R Selvakumar, said considering oral and documentary evidence, this court finds that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving.

Published: 06th March 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five years after a man was killed in a lorry accident, the Motor Claims Tribunal on Tuesday awarded a compensation of Rs 36 lakh to his wife. She was three months pregnant when she lost her husband in the accident that took place on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway in which a  tanker lorry hit the victim, killing him.

R Nirmala, the wife of Rajendra Prasad, in the petition, said her husband was a chief weaver in a popular silk saree shop and on September 17, 2013, he was travelling on his bike on the highway near Avalur village when a tanker lorry in the same direction, hit the victim from the rear, causing grievous injuries leading to death.

With her husband being the sole breadwinner of the family, R Nirmala submitted a petition at the Motor Accidents Claims tribunal, stating that the accident took place due to the negligence of the lorry driver and that National Insurance Co Ltd, the insurer of the vehicle, is liable to pay Rs 75 lakh compensation to the family members.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for the insurance firm said that the alleged accident happened only due to the rash and negligent riding of Rajendra Prasad, hence, calling for the petition to be dismissed.
The tribunal headed by R Selvakumar, said considering oral and documentary evidence, this court finds that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving. The judge ordered the insurance firm to pay a sum of Rs 36 lakh to the wife of the deceased.

TAGS
Motor Claims Tribunal

Comments

