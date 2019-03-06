Chennai: Complaint filed against PM Modi for dyslexia jibe, police yet to take action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An NGO, which works for the rights of differently-abled people, lodged a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged derogatory remarks on dyslexia, at the Saidapet police station on Wednesday.

PS Bharathi, vice-president of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) lodged the complaint. He criticised Modi for using dyslexia as a tool for political interests. "For taking a dig at a political rival, the prime minister has insulted the whole differently-abled community which has caused them immense grief," said the petition.

ALSO READ: Many citizens angered by PM Modi's joke about dyslexia, here's why

In the complaint, the association has requested the police to take necessary legal action against Modi who hasn't yet apologized for his remarks.

While addressing students at an event in Kharagpur on March 2, Modi asked a student, who was explaining her project on dyslexic children, if it would also help children who are 40-50 years now. His jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi received widespread criticism from all.

Meanwhile, a source in the Saidapet police station said no case has been filed on the complaint. The police officers have told the NGO members that they will proceed after taking a legal opinion on whether the police station has jurisdiction or authority to file or probe such a case against the Prime Minister.