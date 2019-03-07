IMD extends heat wave warning to Chennai

Home Cities Chennai

According to an IMD bulletin, a heat wave warning has been issued to Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur along with other interior districts

The IMD has also issued the temperature level which the state might experience in the coming three days (File Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday extended the heat wave warning to Chennai and nearby areas, as the temperature soared several degrees above normal. The Nungambakkam weather station in the City recorded 35.3 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal, while Meenambakkam station in city suburbs, was scorching at 37 degrees, a departure of 4.2 degrees. The nights were equally hot with being over 3 degrees above normal temperature. 

According to an IMD bulletin, a heat wave warning has been issued to Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur along with other interior districts like Vellore, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Salem, Karur, Dindigul, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Erode and Thiruppur till Thursday.

It said maximum temperature would soar 3-5 degrees above normal in Chennai and neighbouring districts. Already, interior districts have been experiencing heat wave conditions and three districts — Dharmapuri, Thiruthani and Vellore — have recorded maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius.

