Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Tiruvallur railway stations to get escalators

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Beach, Tambaram and Tiruvallur railway stations will soon be equipped with escalators. On Friday, the foundation stone was laid at the three stations for construction of the facility, by MPs in the presence of senior railway officials, a railway release said.

The release said at least 11 escalators will be built at a cost of Rs 11 crore at the three railway stations. Chennai Beach will get five escalators. Four escalators will come up at Tambaram and two at Tiruvallur station. The escalators will benefit passengers in the stations, the release said.