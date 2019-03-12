Home Cities Chennai

Chennai mill owner booked for sexually assaulting minor

However, the incident first came to light only when an NGO tipped off the Kancheepuram revenue divisional officers about bonded labourers working at the saw mill. 

Published: 12th March 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after a group of bonded labourers were rescued from a saw mill, the police found that the 13-year-old daughter of a bonded labourer couple, was being sexually assaulted over several weeks by the owner. The 48-year-old owner has now been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, the incident first came to light only when an NGO tipped off the Kancheepuram revenue divisional officers about bonded labourers working at the saw mill. A team of revenue officials headed by (RDO) Muthu Vadivel and the police, conducted a raid at a timber godown near a village off the East Coast Road and found that the godown owner had employed 31 labourers, including seven women, seven men and 17 children, out of which 6 girls were rescued. 

Following which, the Kelambakkam police registered a case and arrested the owner under the Bonded Labourers act. The labourers were employed for low salary and after the rescue, were sent to government hospital for a medical check-up. “It was then, the doctor found that the minor girl was sexually assaulted for several weeks,” said the police officer. 

During investigation, it was found that the victim’s parents worked as labourers at the saw mill a year ago. “The labourers worked at the saw mill situated off East Coast Road and the owner would take the victim to his house which is situated in another place on the pretext of doing house work. He then took the girl to the guest house where he sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to tell anybody,” said the officer. 

Based on the medical report and a complaint from the girl’s parents, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act. Police are also investigating if the owner sexually assaulted any other women. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai mill owner Chennai Chennai crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp