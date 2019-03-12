Expert Expains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If a person lost control of his vehicle due to pits and potholes on the roads and causes accident in which another person was killed, should he still bear the cost of compensation to be paid to the deceased person’s family? Or can he ask the City Corporation also to share the burden of paying the compensation to the family? Is the Corporation also not responsible for the accident since the road was not properly maintained?—P V VijayakumarMotor Accident Claims are based upon your driving capacity and the vehicle’s condition. Not upon the condition of roads.

It may be a defense in case of any criminal case of negligent driving. There is no question of adding Corporation as a party in a claim for motor accident compensation.

What is limitation time within which service-based companies like telecom companies can demand their customers to pay the default dues? I was using an Internet connection five years back, but did not pay the amount or surrender it properly since the service was poor. The company has not approached me so far asking to pay the pending dues. I would like to know if the company can still approach me some day saying I should pay them the amount?—Anonymous This column does not advice people to evade their obligations.

Law only helps people who are fair and reasonable in their approach. As and when if you are going to get a demand from the service provider for the arrears, you can decide the question of law at that time.

I am a senior citizen and the opposite party (a builder) has been delaying the case for more than six months even to file proof of affidavit in the state consumer court. So far, there have been four adjournments, and the builder was also absent twice during the hearing.

He is delaying the case and using the intervening time to intimidate through e-mails and SMS. Is there any proforma/letter to address the court for speedy trial since I am a senior citizen? I have also come across blogs which have complaints against the same builder.

Can I include the copies of the blogs also along with the written arguments in the court?—AnonymousI can only answer briefly in legal matters, which are yet to come up before court or theoretically give the possibility of winning the case. I cannot advise parties on pending matters.