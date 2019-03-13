Chennai man kills neighbour over affair with wife

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his neighbour after learning that his wife had left him and was residing with the neighbour, in Sriperumbudur. Police said, Balaji and his wife Vanitha (25) had a one and-a-half-year old son.

“Balaji suspected his wife to be in a relationship with their neighbour Ganapathy (36). Recently, Vanitha had gone missing, leaving her son with the husband,” said a police officer. “On Sunday, Balaji learnt that Vanitha and Ganapathy had rented a house in the same locality and were living together. Angered over this, Balaji allegedly killed the man in his house and escaped,” added the officer.

Hearing his screams, the neighbours rushed Ganapathy to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered and probe is on.