Home Cities Chennai

Filter coffee has a new address

Whether it is an impromptu catch up with an old friend, a leisure tea session with colleagues or a quick snack, Chennai’s cafés provide the perfect refuge.

Published: 14th March 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

The first outlet of Coffee House opened in 2016.

The first outlet of Coffee House opened in 2016. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Whether it is an impromptu catch up with an old friend, a leisure tea session with colleagues or a quick snack, Chennai’s cafés provide the perfect refuge. To add to your caffeine-fuelling options, Coffee House opened its third branch near the busy Teynampet signal. Opened in 2016, Coffee House is known for its fresh brewed filter coffee at a price of `10, eggless black forest cake at `400 per kg and a wide range of bakes and savouries available at pocket-friendly prices. With a seating capacity of 30, the new outlet offers a pure vegetarian menu.

“We have a wide variety of sweets and a year-long offer on one kilo sweets free on purchase of one kilo of sweets. We also have pizzas, burgers, faloodas, pastas and sandwiches on the menu,” said SR Venkatesh, franchise owner, Teynampet branch. Coffee House also specialises in step cakes — two- and three-tier cakes — and accepts birthday party orders. Their team is now set for home delivery as well.

“The paneer grilled sandwich, chocolate donut and mini pizza taste amazing. I am a regular to their Triplicane branch. The service is quick and the quantity too is great for the price,” said Sienta Saravanan, a customer. The management of Coffee House plans to open 100 branches in Chennai in the next three years. Their next outlet is expected to open opposite the T Nagar bus terminus in the next 10 days and a branch near Saidapet bridge by next month. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Filter coffee Coffee House

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp