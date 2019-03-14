Filter coffee has a new address

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Whether it is an impromptu catch up with an old friend, a leisure tea session with colleagues or a quick snack, Chennai’s cafés provide the perfect refuge. To add to your caffeine-fuelling options, Coffee House opened its third branch near the busy Teynampet signal. Opened in 2016, Coffee House is known for its fresh brewed filter coffee at a price of `10, eggless black forest cake at `400 per kg and a wide range of bakes and savouries available at pocket-friendly prices. With a seating capacity of 30, the new outlet offers a pure vegetarian menu.

“We have a wide variety of sweets and a year-long offer on one kilo sweets free on purchase of one kilo of sweets. We also have pizzas, burgers, faloodas, pastas and sandwiches on the menu,” said SR Venkatesh, franchise owner, Teynampet branch. Coffee House also specialises in step cakes — two- and three-tier cakes — and accepts birthday party orders. Their team is now set for home delivery as well.

“The paneer grilled sandwich, chocolate donut and mini pizza taste amazing. I am a regular to their Triplicane branch. The service is quick and the quantity too is great for the price,” said Sienta Saravanan, a customer. The management of Coffee House plans to open 100 branches in Chennai in the next three years. Their next outlet is expected to open opposite the T Nagar bus terminus in the next 10 days and a branch near Saidapet bridge by next month.