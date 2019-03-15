Pinning myths to pump in life energy 

Home Cities Chennai

There are over 1,000 points in human body

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Last month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Department of Health Research) had released an order stating that acupuncture has been recognised as an independent medical system. CE spoke to Dr A Shaji Bharath, who learned the form of medicine in 2003, became a qualified practitioner in 2009 and runs a renowned acupuncture clinic in Valsaravakkam now. Here, he speaks about the evolution of this form of medicine and how people in the city are increasingly taking it up as a way to cure their ailments. 

What is acupuncture?
Acupuncture is an age-old branch of Chinese medicine using pins and needles to release the flow of life energy (qi in Chinese). According to this traditional school of medicine, there are over 1,000 points in human body. Experts trained in this medicine form insert hair-thin needles to specific acupuncture points to restore the flow of ‘qi’ and thereby the balance of the body. 

How has this ancient medicine managed to stay relevant?
What is special about this Traditional Chinese Medicine is that it has evolved with times and is now used to treat modern ailments such as infertility and diabetes among a plethora of other diseases. It is a non-invasive and effective way to treat kidney ailments, injuries sustained by athletes and in the last few years, there is even a branch of acupuncture that deals exclusively with cosmetic issues. There is even an acupuncture facial for anti-ageing now.

Are people in the city more willing to try acupuncture now when compared to 2010 when you started your clinic?
When I started my clinic, I saw two patients per day. The awareness was so low at that point. Now, I see close to 30 patients a day. The awareness has gone up and people more willing to try this as a form of healing. With the government order giving recognition to acupuncture as an independent medical stream, people will get more confidence to try it out and see its benefits. 

What are the main kinds of health issues that patients come to you with?
I get a lot of people who come to me for diabetes, infertility issues, joint-related problems and so on. It is a misconception that acupuncture is only for those who have pain-related issues, because it can be a very effective means to reduce stress, blood pressure, dealing with thyroid or diabetes in a way that can reduce the intake of medication quite significantly. There is another myth — that it is extremely painful. That is not true because the needles are as thick as a strand of hair and are much thinner than the size of the needle used for injections.There could be some areas where the patient may feel pain but that feels like an ant bite.

How does acupuncture fare cost-wise when compared to other forms of medicine?
If there is someone who has to go in for a knee replacement surgery, it will cost them anywhere between `4-5 lakhs. Acupuncture will help heal the knee, without them having to go in for surgery, for about `20,000-30,000 in about 25-35 sessions. People don’t believe me when I say this until they themselves come and experience it!

