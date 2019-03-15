Home Cities Chennai

Rs 5 crore-job racket busted in Chennai, former IAS officer held

Police officers claimed Mohanraj was absconding since retirement and only on Wednesday, they traced and arrested him.

Published: 15th March 2019 05:15 AM

Jail

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch of the City police on Wednesday arrested a retired IAS officer for cheating a medical aspirant of Rs 50 lakh by promising her a seat in a private medical college.

Police said V Mohanraj, 62, who retired as deputy secretary in the Transport department in 2017, was also involved in cheating as many as 106 people in Tiruvannamalai district in 2015 and 2016, on false promises of government jobs.

The complainant, Dr A Nisar Ahammed, a resident of Nungambakkam, had alleged that he was cheated by Mohanraj in 2013 after collecting Rs 50 lakh on the promise of getting an MBBS seat for his daughter. But the police had allegedly refused to file an FIR since Mohanraj was then serving as an IAS officer. Only after he petitioned the Madras High Court, the FIR was filed based on court orders, in 2015. Police sources said Mohanraj had obtained anticipatory bail in the case. 

Meanwhile, he retired in January 2017 as the deputy secretary of the Transport department. Police officers claimed Mohanraj was absconding since retirement and only on Wednesday, they traced and arrested him.
It was during the investigations, police said they found that Mohanraj was also involved in a job cheating racket in Tiruvannamalai district.

During his tenure as an IAS officer in 2015 and 2016, he had, in collusion with one K Nagappan, collected around Rs 5 crore from about 106 people on false promises of jobs in the Transport department. A statement from the police said they are investigating this case also against Mohanraj.

62-year-old man stabs neighbour

Chennai: A 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbour at Villivakkam on Wednesday. “A fight broke out between Sundaramoorthy of Balaramapuram and his neighbour, and in a fit of rage, he stabbed Tamilanbu with a knife,” police said.

Trio held for flesh trade links

Chennai: Two women were rescued and three men arrested for allegedly forcing the women into prostitution. Police said the men had promised the women a chance to act in movies. The men 
were arrested at Virugambakkam.

