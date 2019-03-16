Chennai man sexually abuses puppies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another case of alleged animal abuse, a man has been accused of sexually abusing four puppies in an empty ground at Mathur near Madhavaram on Thursday. This is not the first he was seen misbehaving with the puppies.

Twenty days ago, the man in his 20s was seen abusing the pups at the second cross street in MMDA Colony, Mathur, and when confronted by the locals, he fled.

“On Thursday, the man was seen again abusing the puppies and when the residents scolded him, he again fled. After they informed me, we retrieved the video and lodged a complaint with the police,” said Sai Vignesh, an animal activist from Chennai.

The complaint was lodged with the Madhavaram Milk Colony police. The police are yet to file an FIR and have asked the activist to identify the person and inform them so that he could be arrested.

When contacted, the station inspector said “The nature of crime is unclear even after seeing the video. We need to have a legal opinion and hence only after the man is arrested, we will be able to file an FIR.”