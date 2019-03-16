Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man sexually abuses puppies

The police are yet to file an FIR and have asked the activist to identify the person and inform them so that he could be arrested.

Published: 16th March 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Dog

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another case of alleged animal abuse, a man has been accused of sexually abusing four puppies in an empty ground at Mathur near Madhavaram on Thursday. This is not the first he was seen misbehaving with the puppies.

Twenty days ago, the man in his 20s was seen abusing the pups at the second cross street in MMDA Colony, Mathur, and when confronted by the locals, he fled.

“On Thursday, the man was seen again abusing the puppies and when the residents scolded him, he again fled. After they informed me, we retrieved the video and lodged a complaint with the police,” said Sai Vignesh, an animal activist from Chennai.

The complaint was lodged with the Madhavaram Milk Colony police. The police are yet to file an FIR and have asked the activist to identify the person and inform them so that he could be arrested.

When contacted, the station inspector said “The nature of crime is unclear even after seeing the video. We need to have a legal opinion and hence only after the man is arrested,  we will be able to file an FIR.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai crime puppies sexual abuse of puppies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp