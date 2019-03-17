Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Accident victim awarded Rs 17 lakh compensation

Raja working as a construction labourer, met with an accident near Maduravoyal in 2013.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost six years after a lorry accident caused a 30-year-old daily wage labourer grievous injuries, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed the insurance company and the owner of the lorry to provide a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the labourer. Raja working as a construction labourer, met with an accident near Maduravoyal in 2013.

According to the petition filed by Raja, it was on August 19, 2013, when he was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle from Maduravoyal to Erikarai, proceeding along Poonamalee High road, when a lorry hit him from the rear, causing grievous injuries.

Raja was soon rushed to the hospital where he was treated for the injuries. Seeking a compensation, he submitted that the accident caused serious injuries with 70 percentage of disability and a medical certificate was submitted at the tribunal. Despite summons, the insurance firm’s counsel and the vehicle owner didn’t appear at the tribunal.

However, the tribunal considering the disability certificate and the other documentary evidence, concluded that the rash and negligent driving of the tanker lorry led to the accident. The tribunal awarded a total of Rs 17,23,500 to Raja.

