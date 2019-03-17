Chennai Metro Rail commuters welcome monthly pass initiative

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Monthly passes which were launched by Chennai Metro Rail a week ago, have received good response from commuters who can now travel multiple times at a cheaper rate.

Commuters can now travel on the metro any number of times in a day from any desired station along the 45-kilometre phase one stretch. The passes are available at Rs 2,500 with a refundable deposit of Rs 50. Officials said these passes are much like the tourist card but on a monthly basis.

“These were launched specially for office-goers and regular commuters who use the metro more than once a day. The already present trip card facility allows a passenger to travel a set number of trips between two stations. But these passes have no cap on the number of rides in a day,” added an official.

Introduction of tourist cards and monthly passes is one among many steps taken by CMRL to increase its footfall. This initiative comes a month after the extension from DMS to Washermanpet was opened. According to CMRL, it caters to 90,000 commuters on an average per day.

Arjun S, a daily commuter, said the monthly passes have reduced his travel expense of commuting from Vadapalani to Washermanpet by Rs 600. “I travel twice a day by the metro. In a month, I spend about Rs 3,000 only for commuting between home and office. After I purchased a monthly pass, my expenses have come down to a large extent,” he added.