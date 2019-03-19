Man back from Malaysia found dead in Chennai lodge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 40-year-old man, who had arrived from Malaysia, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lodge in Triplicane. He was identified as Sivakumar from Panruti. Police said that one Sadiq from Malaysia had given some gold to Sivakumar, asking him to hand it over to three men at the airport here.

“The three men, who were waiting to receive the gold, were shocked to see Sivakumar landing in Chennai without gold. When asked, Sivakumar had told them that he had to leave the gold at the Kuala Lumpur because of customs checks there.

Not ready to believe him, the three brought Sivakumar to the lodge in Triplicane to decide further course of action,” said a police officer. The Triplicane police had detained two of the three men for questioning as they suspected their possible role in the death.