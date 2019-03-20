Home Cities Chennai

Building not-so-perfect castles of everyday life — one glass at a time 

Malar is your girl next door. She’s a kid you would come across every day.

Published: 20th March 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

The book will be available in Hindi

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Malar is your girl next door. She’s a kid you would come across every day. She does not confine to the social norms of being a ‘perfect child’ — she’s adamant and has a learning disability. Malar’s Big House is about a small girl trying to build a castle with tumblers. The book was authored by architect and historian Thirupurasundari Sevvel. The story is inspired from one of her storytelling sessions. 

“I have picked this one out of the 15 other stories. Each chapter revolves around a topic — Punnagai (hair), Natpe (friendship), Mazhai (rain) and a lot more. These are penned down from my experience with special children on a daily basis. Every storytelling session of mine will have a character named Malar or Ezhil. They’re special,” says the author-cum-secretary of Madras Literary society.
The characters in the book are sketched and illustrated in a way that any child would find it relevant. There are pictures of objects in different shapes and sizes in her book. 

We ask her if it was a conscious effort, and Thirupurasundari explains, “My profession has nothing to do with the elements I have used. This is one way of teaching kids dimensions instead of complicating the concepts. Malar learns the sense of place and spatial cognition through her attempts at building a castle. She attempts, fails, and repeats by arranging glasses in all possible combinations.”
Thirupurasundari says she has received numerous voice notes from kids who are able to associate with Malar. “I feel elated. I am grateful to my guest editor Karishma Mahbubani and illustrator Ankitha Kini for shaping the book,” she shares.   

Speaking about Pratham books, an open source platform, she says, “Anybody can access the book and even translate it. My book has already been translated into French. It will be available in Tamil and Hindi soon.” She is working on more children’s book, and believes that reading inclusive books at a young age will help in imbibing an open-minded perspective.  

To read, visit: storyweaver.org.in/stories /61982-malar-s-big-house  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp