Home Cities Chennai

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore costliest

The three top cities are tied at the top spot, CNN quoted the annual survey as saying. It evaluated the cost of over 150 items in 133 cities around the world.

Published: 20th March 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Central Railway station. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong are most expensive cities in the world while Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey.

The three top cities are tied at the top spot, CNN quoted the annual survey as saying. It evaluated the cost of over 150 items in 133 cities around the world.

Zurich, Switzerland, was placed at fourth position. Japan's Osaka shared the fifth place with Geneva, also in Switzerland.

IN PHOTOS: Singapore, Paris and Hong Kong: Check out the world's most expensive cities

Seoul (South Korea) and Copenhagen (Denmark) and New York (US) were jointly placed at the seventh spot. Los Angeles (US) was named the 10th most expensive city in the world, along with Israel's Tel Aviv.

The world's cheapest cities include Caracas (Venezuela), Damascus (Syria), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Karachi (Pakistan), Lagos (Nigeria), Buenos Aires (Argentina) as well as the three Indian cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore chennai Hong Kong Cheapest places on Earth Costliest places on earth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp