Chennai: Suburban trains to be shut for repair today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works related to laying the 3rd and 4th lines between Chennai Beach and Korukkupettai, Southern Railways have changed train operations in three suburban areas today.

The Chennai Beach — Velachery local leaving Chennai Beach at 9.40 pm will be cancelled. The local trains to Avadi and Beach, which leaves Velachery at 10.30 pm, 10.50 pm and 11.10 pm, are cancelled. The Chennai Beach — Tambaram local leaving Beach at 8.28 pm, 8.44 pm and 9.30 pm will not run.

Diversions

The Gummudipundi — Chennai Beach local from Gummudipundi at 9.40 pm will be partially cancelled between Washermenpet and Chennai Beach and diverted to Chennai suburban terminus.

The Chennai Beach — Arakkonam local leaving Chennai Beach at 1.20 am will leave Chennai suburban terminus at 1.25 am.

The Chennai Beach — Tambaram locals scheduled to leave Chennai Beach at 11.05 pm, 11.30 pm and 11.59 pm will leave from Chennai Park at 11.12 pm, 11.37 pm and 12.06 am (Friday) .

Short termination

The Chengalpattu — Chennai Beach local from Chengalpattu at 9.10 pm, 10.15 pm and 11.10 pm and Tambaram — Chennai Beach local from Tambaram at 10.25 pm, 10.45 pm and 11.30 pm will run upto Park. Three passenger specials will operate from Chennai Park to Tambaram. Chennai Park — Tambaram Passenger special will leave Chennai Park at 10.45 pm, 12.20 am and 12.45 am.

Partially cancelled

The local to Velachery from Gummudipundi, Pattabiram Military Station and Avadi will run up to

Chennai Beach.