Greater Chennai Corporation calls for curbing setback space violations

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb illegal constructions in the setbacks (minimum open space required around any building), Greater Chennai Corporation has issued a guideline that corporation officials should ensure no structure should be constructed within the minimum prescribed setback spaces.

The guideline issued by the civic body has exempted sunshades not exceeding 0,6m; motor room of area not exceeding two sq.m. and height not exceeding 1.8 metre without affecting parking and driveway requirements.

In case of non high rise buildings with height upto nine metre, the exemptions have been given to open single flight or spiral staircase or open double flight staircase so long as such structure does not fall within 0.50 metre from the side boundary or one metre from the rear or front boundary of the site or street alignment.

The circular also states that balcony and wardrobe should not be allowed in setback spaces. “Balconies or wardrobe will be accountable for extra Floor Space Index,” the guideline issued by the principal chief engineer said.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019 were notified by the government.

The communication which was issued recently also states that structures in setback spaces that is the terrace above the top most storey, areas covered by staircase rooms and lift rooms and passages thereto, architectural features, elevated tanks (provided its height below the tank from the floor does not exceed 1.5 metre) are excluded from the floor space index.

Staircase and lift rooms and passage thereto in the stilt parking floor or upper floors used for parking, staircase and lift rooms and passage thereto in the basement floor or floors used for parking and area of the basement floor or floors used for parking are also exempted.