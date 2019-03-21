Home Cities Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation calls for curbing setback space violations

This comes after the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019 were notified by the government.

Published: 21st March 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building. (File | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb illegal constructions in the setbacks (minimum open space required around any building), Greater Chennai Corporation has issued a guideline that corporation officials should ensure no structure should be constructed within the minimum prescribed setback spaces.

The guideline issued by the civic body has exempted sunshades not exceeding 0,6m; motor room of area not exceeding two sq.m. and height not exceeding 1.8 metre without affecting parking and driveway requirements.

In case of non high rise buildings with height upto nine metre, the exemptions have been given to open single flight or spiral staircase or open double flight staircase so long as such structure does not fall within 0.50 metre from the side boundary or one metre from the rear or front boundary of the site or street alignment.

The circular also states that balcony and wardrobe should not be allowed in setback spaces. “Balconies or wardrobe will be accountable for extra Floor Space Index,” the guideline issued by the principal chief engineer said.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019 were notified by the government.

The communication which was issued recently also states that structures in setback spaces that is the terrace above the top most storey, areas covered by staircase rooms and lift rooms and passages thereto, architectural features, elevated tanks (provided its height below the tank from the floor does not exceed 1.5 metre) are excluded from the floor space index.

Staircase and lift rooms and passage thereto in the stilt parking floor or upper floors used for parking, staircase and lift rooms and passage thereto in the basement floor or floors used for parking and area of the basement floor or floors used for parking are also exempted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Corporation space violation Greater Chennai Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp