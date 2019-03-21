Home Cities Chennai

CSK merchandise launched to strengthen fan connect

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, head coach Stephen Fleming and batsman Kedar Jadhav were present at a city hotel for the programme on Wednesday. 

Stephen Fleming and Kedar Jadhav were present  D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have always had a strong connection with fans. To strengthen that bond, the IPL franchise in collaboration with its partners launched a wide range of merchandise products ahead of the new season starting on March 23.

Viswanathan said the team was happy to launch the merchandise. Watches and fitness bands have been created by Sonata, apparel by The Souled Store, gifts by Oye Happy, stainless steel bottles by Atlasware, children’s board games by Kadoos, fragrances by Xavier Laurent, accessories by Cover It Up, player figurines by Lilliput and audio accessories by Boat LifeStyle. Dunzo has been signed up as a licensed delivery partner for faster delivery.

The official sounded hopeful that the seven home games at MA Chidambaram will keep the fans in high spirits and promised that the team would try its best to retain the title. They play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match.    

Created in partnership with Baseline Ventures through various licensed firms, the exclusive merchandise will be available through the Chennai Super Kings app, stores and websites of the licensee firms. For details, visit the website www.chennaisuperkings.com

