Home Cities Chennai

Centre announced economically weaker sections quota sans data on upper castes

The Union government recently announced 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections among the upper castes.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government recently announced 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections among the upper castes. However, replies given by various wings of the Union government to RTI applications by a city-based academic indicate that the government does not even have a list of castes that fall under the category of upper caste. 

Activists question how the government had arrived at the figure of 10 per cent when it did not even have this basic information, leave aside information on overall population or economic conditions of the upper castes. E Muralidharan, a former member of the Board of Academic Research, IIT Madras, filed an application in 2017 under the Right to Information Act seeking the number and list of upper castes in each of the States in the country. Since none of the wings of the Centre had the information, his application was shunted repeatedly between various offices. In 2017 and 2018, the RTI application was circulated twice between the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Ministry, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Registrar General, Census of India.

One of the few replies he got on March 16, 2018, from the Office of the Registrar General of India & Census Commissioner said, “Other than the notified SCs/STs the data is not available/published for other castes/communities separately.” 

Muralidharan wondered how ORGI could say information on upper castes was not available given that the Socio-Economic and Caste Census was conducted in 2011. He filed an appeal before the Central Information Commission, New Delhi and it is still pending. 

Meanwhile, in January, the Union government cleared the proposal to give 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections of the upper castes and set a criterion that those with an annual income of lesser than `8 lakh (about `67,000 per month) would fall under the definition of economically poor.
“If this basic information is not available, certainly the economic data will not be available. So, how the 10% reservation for the poor upper castes was arrived at needs to be answered by the Central government,” said Muralidharan.

When Express asked persons with knowledge of caste-based reservation systems, none seemed to have come across any list of upper castes complied so far. “There is no such list. There is no administrative mechanism also to identify such a list of castes,” said former IAS officer R Christodas Gandhi, who has worked for the welfare of the socially downtrodden sections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economically weaker sections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp