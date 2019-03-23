Century-old Egmore court set to get new look

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The landmark heritage building of the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court will soon sport a fresh look. The renovation of the building, which is, at least, a century-old and built in the Indo-Saracenic style of architecture during the British rule, is in final stages after two years of hardwork by artisans.

Built with grand arches, timber staircases and deep rosewood for the doors and windows that have lost their charm as the grime slowly took over, the Egmore court is possibly one of the oldest courts in the city. This was one of busiest campuses in the city with several courts functioning in this two-storeyed structure that comprises, at least, 15-18 rooms with a total area of 18,000 square feet.

In August 2015, the courts were temporarily shifted to Allikulam for renovation of the heritage structure and in December last, the courts were again shifted to a new five-storey building in the same compound.

According to historian V Sriram, the building is, at least, over a century old and the first building in the place was actually meant for the Presidency College. He said that in 1841, a preparatory school was constructed in this place for the Presidency College where classes took place.

“The place was called De Monte House until a permanent campus of the Presidency College was constructed in 1855 located on the Beach Road”, he added.

However, in 1916 three Municipal Magistrate Courts was established in the city by the British each at Egmore, Saidapet and Georgetown and these buildings were still functional.

A senior official in the Public Works Department, which is carrying out the work, said the renovation was being carried out in consultation with the National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures.

The workers on the court premises located at Adhithanar Salai giving last touches with precision say that most of the raw materials procured are all retained in order to provide the same glory.

A contractor involved in the renovation said that artisans skilled in restoring heritage buildings in districts such as Virudhunagar and Sivagangai have been brought in to carry out the work that began like a year ago.

“The wood, hand-made tiles and the roof were all prepared exclusively for the building to retain its old glory”, said a PWD official.