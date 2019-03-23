Chennai: DAV group helps pupils march on

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students across the country are familiar with FIIT JEE, and NEET classes. And there are students who aspire to be part of the Armed forces. To this end, the DAV group of schools started coaching classes for National Defence Academy (NDA) aspirants last year for students who want to join the Indian army, navy, and air force.

This year too, they will be conducting a 20-day coaching class for boys currently in class 12 or just finished school through the DAV Shikshanam initiative at their Gopalapuram branch.

Classes are expected to make students proficient in all subjects pertaining to the entrance exam. Keeping in mind board exam dates, classes will start on March 30 and conclude on April 20.

Vikas Arya, director, DAV group of schools, said, “The number of people getting into the Officers category from Tamil Nadu is very low. Only a handful of credible training centres exist in the state. The standards for selection set by Indian Army are high. Many clear the written test but fail the following stages as they are unable to cope with stress from the different rounds of selection they’re put through. We hope these classes will provide comprehensive training to candidates.”

Classes are not just limited to academics, but also include lectures by noted personnel from the armed forces, making it more appealing to students, as they get an insight into soldier’s lives.

Students can register through www.davchennai.org/NDA or can call 9003942040