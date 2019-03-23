Insurance company told to pay over Rs 13 lakh compensation to woman killed in accident in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed an insurance firm to provide a compensation of over Rs 13 lakh to the family of a 57-year old woman, who was hit fatally by a car while crossing the road near Adyar around four years ago.

According to a petition filed by Ebenezar, husband of the deceased, along with two of their sons, the victim, a cook, was crossing the road opposite the Kun Honda showroom near Adyar on August 31, 2015, a car running in a rash and negligent manner knocked her down. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to multiple injuries.

Ebenezar and two of his sons, had moved the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, seeking a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. Denying the allegation, counsel for the New India Assurance Company said the accident occurred, only due to the carelessness of the deceased woman who crossed the road without precaution. .

However, the tribunal, headed by S Umamaheshwari, hearing arguments from both sides and considering the available evidence, ordered that the family members of the victim be awarded a compensation of Rs 13.63 lakh.