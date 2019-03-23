Home Cities Chennai

Madras University staff condemn promotion of Open University graduates

There are 24 staff in the university, who fall under this category.

Madras University - (P Jawahar|EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of Madras University staff on Friday observed a one-day token fast on its campus, opposing promotions given to the staff who had not studied through the regular pattern of education, but only through Open University. 

Speaking to Express, T Kalidas, president, Madras University Dr Ambedkar SC/ST Employees Association, said, “The Madras University management is giving promotion to staff, who have studied through Open University, not through the regular pattern of classes X, XI and XII. 

“There are 24 staff in the university, who fall under this category. We oppose the move because it is against the order of the Supreme Court and Syndicate and also a State Government Order.”

“As per the Supreme Court order, these staff are not eligible for promotions. They should remain in the same post. We have also submitted our demands to the management,” Kalidas added.

M Maya Kannan, a Section Officer, said, “Based on the Supreme Court order, the State government issued a Government Order in 2011, against promoting those who had not studied through regular pattern. But in 2014, the university management promoted  Assistant Section Officers (ASO), who had not studied in classes X, XI and XII, to Section Officers (SO).”

Madras University

