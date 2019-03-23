New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Chennai after developing technical problem

By PTI

CHENNAI: A New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 182 passengers returned back to the airport here after flying for over an hour, following a technical problem, officials said Saturday.

According to the airline's website, flight SG104 had taken off at 7.00 am and the pilot decided to return due to the technical problems and landed the plane at 8.10 am.

The aircraft later resumed its journey at 10.00 am after the issue was sorted out and safely landed at 1.10 pm in New Delhi, the airline added.