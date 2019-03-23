Home Cities Chennai

Three-day expo kicks off at YMCA grounds in Chennai

A three-day expo organised by The New Indian Express, in partnership with Bank of Baroda, was inaugurated on Friday at the YMCA grounds, Royapettah.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-day expo organised by The New Indian Express, in partnership with Bank of Baroda, was inaugurated on Friday at the YMCA grounds, Royapettah. The expo showcases products by companies in three sectors — real estate, health and home decor and luxury products.

The expo showcases a wide range of collections ranging from consumer durables, garments, leather products, furniture, automobiles, lifestyle upholstery and accessories from some of the niche and top-notch brands and dealers in the City, in around 200 stalls in the premises.

Rajesh Malhotra, Zonal head of the Chennai zone, Bank of Baroda, inaugurated the expo. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Malhotra said the amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda will be effective from April 1 and this will make the bank the second largest in the country. The bank has also set up a stall in the expo that is displaying various products, including home loans. At least 25 real estate firms have set up stalls in the expo.

Neeraj Sablok, Managing Director of Noizzy Box, a start-up firm that is making waves in the music industry with retro design radio boxes;  J Thangamalar, CEO, Vasanth and Co; MGL Velayutham, Managing Director  of Alma Herbals and C Karthikeyan, Deputy Regional Manager of Chennai Metro Region, were also present during the launch of the expo.

Other partners of the expo are Vasanth and Co, Noizzy Box, Alma Herbals and Gem Hospitals.

