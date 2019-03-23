Vandalur Zoo school starts YouTube channel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park’s Zoo School, which is actively involved in running several conservation education programmes like Zoo Ambassadors, has launched an exclusive educative YouTube Channel by name ‘Arignar Anna Zoological Park - Zoo School’ to provide educative videos on animals and their behaviour.

The video series would help children and others, not only to get to know interesting facts on animals but also to understand the importance of conservation, the Vandalur zoo authorities said.

The Zoo school has planned more such educative videos on animals and forest in the coming days. The YouTube Channel of the Zoo School was launched by Tamil Nadu Forest department on the occasion of International Day of Forests.

The students’ community and younger generations use YouTube to watch science experiments, news channels, sports and more. So to catch them young and stress the need for conversation, the Zoo School has rightly tapped this medium, said Sudha Ramen, Zoo’s deputy director.