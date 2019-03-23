Vasanth and Co to offer variety goods at The Grand 3.0 Expo in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vasanth & Co and The New Indian Express jointly presents the Grand A/C Sale Mela at the Wings Convention Centre, YMCA Royapettah, Chennai, till March 24.

“A A/C for every house is our goal. Many people ask me how we provide appliances at such low costs. The fact of the matter is that we buy all our goods wholesale for all our 81 branches across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Bengaluru, which lowers our costs, and thus we are able to offer discounts and offers to our customers,” said proprietor Vasanth Kumar, adding that this has been the company’s practise for the last 40 years.

About the Grand 3.0 Expo that will be held at the Wings Convention Centre, Kumar said that they will showcase appliances from leading brands such as LG, Samsung, Bluestar, Carrier, Daikin, Hitachi, Onida, Panasonic, Voltas, Mitsubishi, Haier, IFB, Godrej, Whirlpool, Forbes, and Llyod, at best prices with affordable EMI to customers. Eligible customers can buy A/Cs with an advance of `1 and a zero per cent interest, with an EMI for upto 30 months with 10 per cent cash back and a gold coin.

Various models of consumer durable goods like LED TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, chimneys, wet-grinders, mixies, glass top burner stoves, air coolers, mobiles, fans and laptops will be displayed at the expo for visitors. For details, call: 42444444

Shop till you drop

Various models of consumer durable goods like LED TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, chimneys, wet-grinders, mixies, glass top burner stoves, air coolers, mobiles, fans and laptops will be displayed at the expo