Home Cities Chennai

Wait over as RO plant becomes operational at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

However, though later the minister reportedly told the hospital management to use the plant, they could not use it as the ground water level declined in the premises due to lack of rains.

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The 1,000-litre capacity RO plant at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Much to the relief of hundreds of thirsty patients and attenders at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, a 1,000 litre capacity Reverse Osmosis Plant unit donated by a Charitable Trust, was made functional.

“We inaugurated the RO plant recently. We are buying two water tankers separately, for the facility that is in use by patients and attenders. I have instructed restricting the use of the facility only during night time to prevent others from misusing the facility and wasting drinking water,” said Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The RO plant unit was constructed in 2016 by a charitable trust in the hospital premises at the cost of `14 lakh for providing drinking water to hundreds of patients, attenders and even staff at the hospital. 

But, it was left unused allegedly after Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar expressed displeasure over a non-governmental trust bagging the credit for setting up the much-needed facility.

In June 10, 2017, under the heading ‘Credit fight leaves patients, attenders thirsty at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital’, Express had carried the story on how the decision by the minister stalled the functioning of the RO plant.

However, though later the minister reportedly told the hospital management to use the plant, they could not use it as the ground water level declined in the premises due to lack of rains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reverse Osmosis Plant Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp