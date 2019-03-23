Wait over as RO plant becomes operational at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Much to the relief of hundreds of thirsty patients and attenders at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, a 1,000 litre capacity Reverse Osmosis Plant unit donated by a Charitable Trust, was made functional.

“We inaugurated the RO plant recently. We are buying two water tankers separately, for the facility that is in use by patients and attenders. I have instructed restricting the use of the facility only during night time to prevent others from misusing the facility and wasting drinking water,” said Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The RO plant unit was constructed in 2016 by a charitable trust in the hospital premises at the cost of `14 lakh for providing drinking water to hundreds of patients, attenders and even staff at the hospital.

But, it was left unused allegedly after Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar expressed displeasure over a non-governmental trust bagging the credit for setting up the much-needed facility.

In June 10, 2017, under the heading ‘Credit fight leaves patients, attenders thirsty at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital’, Express had carried the story on how the decision by the minister stalled the functioning of the RO plant.

However, though later the minister reportedly told the hospital management to use the plant, they could not use it as the ground water level declined in the premises due to lack of rains.