By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saidapet police have arrested a college student for allegedly assaulting an MTC bus conductor on Friday. The incident occurred in Nandanam around 4 pm when an MTC bus was going from Broadway to Pammal.

Police said three college students boarded the bus and got into a quarrel with conductor P Tamilasaran (34). “They allegedly attacked the conductor and fled the spot,” said police, who arrested one student and are searching for the other two.