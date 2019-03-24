Constable who shot himself dies in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An armed reserve personnel who shot himself while on duty at a former Madras High Court judge’s house on Greenways Road here died on Saturday.

The deceased, Saravanan (28) of Tirunelveli, had shot himself on the forehead using his self-loading rifle on Wednesday. Saravanan was first admitted at Royapettah hospital from where he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and later to Apollo Hospital.

While he remained critical, he died without responding to treatment on Saturday.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.