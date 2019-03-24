Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Cooum to get bunds in 7-km stretch by December

The construction of bunds, along with desilting, demarcating the boundary and fixing boundary stones, has been taken up by the PWD, as a part of 60 restoration activities that are to be completed in p

Published: 24th March 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of a bund constructed along the Cooum behind College road in Nungambakkam | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The construction of bunds along the Cooum in the seven-kilometre stretch from the Napier bridge to the Chetpet railway bridge, is scheduled for completion in December this year, according to PWD officials.

The construction of bunds, along with desilting, demarcating the boundary and fixing boundary stones, has been taken up by the PWD, as a part of 60 restoration activities that are to be completed in phase 1. The projects under the first phase are scheduled to be completed within a maximum of three years.  

“The river runs along the road which makes the construction of bunds, an important aspect to prevent encroachments. As of now, there is no stretch that is completely finished since work has been taken up simultaneously in the entire stretch,” said a PWD official.

But this does not mean that the City Corporation would be forced to wait before taking up its part of the restoration project along the Cooum, the official said. For its part, the civic body is carrying out development of parks, cycle tracks and jogging/walking tracks along with solid waste removal.

A nature trail park is to come up between the College road bridge and the Munroe bridge in Mc Nichols road at Harrington road- Valluvar Kottam high road junction at an estimated cost of `9.8 crore.   
Also, four other parks are to come up as part of the integrated Cooum river eco restoration plan between Napier bridge and Periyar bridge, Munroe bridge and Chetpet railway bridge, CC bridge and College road bridge, and Golden George Rathinam Salai bridge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cooum Couum desilting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp