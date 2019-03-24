Home Cities Chennai

Residents in Adyar left high & dry sans metro water supply due to ‘delay in pipe repair works’

It has been 13 months since close to 500 families along LB Road in Adyar have not been provided with Metro Water supply though they have been paying due water tax.

Published: 24th March 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been 13 months since close to 500 families along LB Road in Adyar have not been provided with Metro Water supply though they have been paying due water tax. Residents alleged that due to lack of coordination between Chennai Corporation and Metro Water, repair works in underground water pipes have been delayed for five months.

The issue started in February 2018, when residents complained to Metro Water about sewage contamination in their piped water connection. Officials spotted the root cause of the problem and informed residents that the existing pipeline had to be connected to a line on the other side of LB Road. “They brought pipes and stored them near the Zone 13 head office. But as they couldn’t get the road cut permission from the corporation, work couldn’t be commenced. These pipes were lying around for over five months now and were removed after elections dates were announced,” said Chandra Mouli VR, a resident.

Because of this long-pending repair, water connection has not been restored to two streets namely Srinivasamurthy Avenue and Krishnamachari Avenue on LB Road. As a result, dependency on private water tankers and borewells have increased considerably. “We have water in our borewells for the time-being. But many individual houses around our apartments switched to buying water tankers as their wells had dried up. We are dire need of Metro Water supply as summer sets in,” said another resident.

Though repeated complaints about this issue was sent to the CM special cell and ward level authorities were notified about this problem regularly, no action has been taken so far, said locals.But Metro Water officials said the work was completed a month ago and water supply was resumed to all houses along LB Road when officials checked the connections three weeks ago. “It is true that work was put on hold as we did not receive road cut permission from the corporation. Pipes had to be changed as some were leaking due to pollution. But we rectified the problem in February. Maybe due to less availability of water, supply must be reduced.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adyar LB Road underground water pipe repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp