Duo held for attacking hotel staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two men who allegedly attacked a fast food hotel supervisor for not providing free food were arrested. The police said Meganathan and Thamizhselvan, DMK functionaries from Chennai, had gone to a fast food shop in Velachery at around 8 pm. They asked for food and supervisor Abdullah asked them men to pay, collect the token and get the food.

Irked by this, they picked up an argument with Abdullah demanding free food, quoting their political background. In the melee, the duo punched Abdullah on the face and fled. Based on the CCTV footage, police regisarrested Meganathan and Thamizhselvan.