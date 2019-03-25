Home Cities Chennai

Raymond told to pay Rs 80000 to Chennai bridegroom after his suit tears during wedding reception

Though SA Subramani, purchased a wedding suit on July 2016 at the cost of  Rs 12,308, on a quality guarantee from the store owner, he foundthat the right-hand sleeves had ripped off.

Published: 25th March 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

A Raymond shop is shown in Chennai. (Photo| Facebook/ Raymond Chennai)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A city consumer forum has directed a clothing store to pay Rs 80,000 as compensation to a city customer after an expensive suit purchased by him for his wedding reception tore in front of the guests.  The consumer forum observed that PujyaShri AN Clothing, a Raymond retail shop at Purasawalkam, committed deficiency of service and should compensate its customer SA Subramani, a resident of Kodungaiyur.

According to Subramani’s petition filed before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum,  Chennai North, he purchased a wedding suit on July 30, 2016 at the cost of  Rs 12,308, on an assurance from the store owner that it was of good and high quality appropriate for weddings. Initially he had been shown several suits in the showroom, but Subramani was not satisfied with them.

Then, on a suggestion from a  sales personnel, he bought clothes there and got them stitched in the same Raymond showroom for the same price. He was assured that the clothes were of so high quality that they would be durable for at least 10 years. However, when he wore it at the wedding reception on September 4, 2016, he found out that the right-hand sleeves had ripped off with stitches coming apart. 

Hence, he moved the consumer forum, seeking compensation for mental agony he had suffered and for deficiency in service on the part of the retail shop as well as the retail department of the Raymond headquartered in Maharashtra. Denying the allegations, counsel for PujyaShri AN Clothing submitted that the clothing provided was replaced with another one and also the alleged tearing of coat was due to mishandling or negligence on the part of the customer. 

The Raymond retail department in Maharashtra failed to show up at the forum. However,  the consumer forum, presided by K Lakshmikantham, observed that the retail shop had committed a deficiency in service by supplying goods that caused humiliation to the complainant. Hence, the forum directed the clothing shop and Raymond firm to jointly or severally pay Rs 80,000 to the  complainant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Chennai Raymond compensation Chennai wedding wardrobe malfunction Chennai bridegroom dress tear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp