Raymond told to pay Rs 80000 to Chennai bridegroom after his suit tears during wedding reception

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A city consumer forum has directed a clothing store to pay Rs 80,000 as compensation to a city customer after an expensive suit purchased by him for his wedding reception tore in front of the guests. The consumer forum observed that PujyaShri AN Clothing, a Raymond retail shop at Purasawalkam, committed deficiency of service and should compensate its customer SA Subramani, a resident of Kodungaiyur.

According to Subramani’s petition filed before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai North, he purchased a wedding suit on July 30, 2016 at the cost of Rs 12,308, on an assurance from the store owner that it was of good and high quality appropriate for weddings. Initially he had been shown several suits in the showroom, but Subramani was not satisfied with them.

Then, on a suggestion from a sales personnel, he bought clothes there and got them stitched in the same Raymond showroom for the same price. He was assured that the clothes were of so high quality that they would be durable for at least 10 years. However, when he wore it at the wedding reception on September 4, 2016, he found out that the right-hand sleeves had ripped off with stitches coming apart.

Hence, he moved the consumer forum, seeking compensation for mental agony he had suffered and for deficiency in service on the part of the retail shop as well as the retail department of the Raymond headquartered in Maharashtra. Denying the allegations, counsel for PujyaShri AN Clothing submitted that the clothing provided was replaced with another one and also the alleged tearing of coat was due to mishandling or negligence on the part of the customer.

The Raymond retail department in Maharashtra failed to show up at the forum. However, the consumer forum, presided by K Lakshmikantham, observed that the retail shop had committed a deficiency in service by supplying goods that caused humiliation to the complainant. Hence, the forum directed the clothing shop and Raymond firm to jointly or severally pay Rs 80,000 to the complainant.