From Bangkok with snakes, iguanas, tortoises

A team of veterinary doctors were called from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, who found the animals to be healthy.

Among the rich haul of reptiles made at the Chennai Airport on Monday was a horned pit viper — an African venomous snake | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Horned pit viper and several other reptiles were seized from a passenger arriving from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight, by officials from of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs, in Chennai Airport on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, AIU officers noticed that a male passenger was moving in a suspicious manner. The passenger identified as Mohammad Abdul Majeed (22) of Chennai, a student, was intercepted at the exit of the Customs arrival hall.

Egyptian Tortoise, a critically endangered species | Express

On questioning, he was evasive in his replies so his baggage was opened for examination. His stroller bag was found to contain nine plastic containers along with some chocolates, gift items and clothes. The containers were found to contain different species of reptiles. On questioning, he informed officials that he was to hand over the stroller bag to someone outside the airport. He was taken outside but no one turned up to receive the bag even after waiting for a considerable time.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials were called to identify the five reptile species. The reptiles recovered include Horned pit viper (Cerastescerastes) - 1; Rhinoceros Iguana (Cycluracornuta) - 2; Rock Iguana  (Cyclura Genus) 3; Egyptian Tortoise (Testudokleinmani ) - 22; Blue Tongued Skink - 4 and a amphibian species of Green Tree Frogs (Genus hyla) - 3.

A team of veterinary doctors were called from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, who found the animals to be healthy. The Animal Quarantine officials recommended to deport the reptiles back to the country of origin as the passenger did not have any license for import.

The Horned pit viper is an African venomous snake and there is no anti-venom available in India for it. Egyptian Tortoise is a critically endangered species and is endemic to Egypt and Libya. The wildlife species were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 and will be sent back to Bangkok.

