British Council presents short films on LGBTQ+ community

The British Council has revealed the film line-up for the fifth season of #FiveFilms4Freedom,a LGBTQ+ digital campaign.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The British Council has revealed the film line-up for the fifth season of #FiveFilms4Freedom,a LGBTQ+ digital campaign. The project, a partnership between the British Council and BFI Flare: London LGBTQ+ Film Festival, will see five short films from the BFI Flare programme made available to audiences through the British Council’s digital platforms, for free.

The latest season is part of Anyone//Anywhere: the web at 30, British Council’s global campaign acknowledging and celebrating the impact of the World wide Web on every aspect of our lives over the past 30 years.

This year’s #FiveFilms4Freedom collection presents a range of compelling and thought-provoking stories, including one made under the guidance of legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog. In the visually mesmerising Carlito se va para siempre, a man is forced to choose between his lover and his community in rural Peru. Director Quentin Lazzarotto made the short after Herzog challenged a group of emerging filmmakers to produce a film in the heart of the Amazonian jungle.

Two UK films are included in this year’s programme — Ladies Day by director Emma Gilbertson, and  A Normal Girl by Pidgeon Pagonis. ÉG from Iceland directed by Vala Ómarsdóttir and Hallfríður Tryggvadóttir is also part of the programme.

Additionally, an art show called – ‘Shut Up! ...because the voiceless need to speak!’ is being organised in the city. It will have paintings and drawings from transgender activist and artist Kalki Subramaniam and her transgender students. The five films are available to view till March 31 via the British Council Arts YouTube channel.

