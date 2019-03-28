Study to detect microplastics in three Chennai reservoirs

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a shocking study found the presence of microplastics in the water in Puzhal reservoir, posing a major health hazard to consumers, the Institute of Ocean Management at Anna University has decided to examine the presence of harmful substances in the other three reservoirs that supply water to the city -- Chembarambakkam, Poondi and Cholavaram.

Chennai Metro water draws water from these four sources, treats it and supplies it across the city. However, Anna University researchers have found the presence of microplastics in some drinking water sources in the city and in Puzhal reservoir. Following this, the Metro Water department has approached the institute to conduct a thorough study of all water sources.

Microplastics are extremely small particles of plastic invisible to the naked eye. This water, when heated over 100 degree celsius, releases a toxic substance called dioxin. The dioxin, which is a known carcinogen, dissolves in the water, posing health risks to consumers.

“We will examine the surface water of the remaining three reservoirs and also collect samples from treatment plants of Metro Water for necessary analysis,” said IOM director Seshachalam Srinivasalu. “Apart from the test report, IOM will also provide a detailed report on remedial measures that can be undertaken to deal with the menace.”

A team of researchers from the IOM will start their analysis to detect prevalence of microplastics in the three reservoirs from the first week of April in a phased manner. “Soon Manta Net, equipment used for microplastic sampling, will be procured by the IOM following which we will commence the study,” said G Kalpana, a scientist involved in the project.

Srinivasalu said that the Department of Science and Technology had already provided `2 lakh for purchasing Manta Net. Besides it has also provided funds to monitor the condition of the four reservoirs. “We will also be getting some funds from Metro Water for this study,” he added.

Health risk

