Bid to smuggle in 2.4 kg gold worth Rs 82 lakh foiled in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested as Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths of the Customs department, foiled bids to smuggle 2.4 kg gold worth Rs 82 lakh, in three separate incidents at Chennai International Airport.

On Thursday, a female passenger, Padmavathi Pengaluru, 30, who had arrived from Kuwait by Kuwait Airways flight KU 343, was intercepted by AIU sleuths. During a personal search, two gold cut bars weighing 365 grams worth Rs 12 lakh, which were kept concealed in her undergarment, were recovered.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a female passenger of Thai nationality, Kraisorn Thamprakop, 38, who had arrived from Bangkok, was intercepted at exit of Anna International arrival hall. Two gold cut bars weighing 1.4 kg worth Rs 47 lakh, were found concealed inside a specially made cavity in her brassiere.

Kraisom said she was to hand it over to someone outside airport. She was taken outside. As soon as he came near her, he was nabbed. He was identified as Loveleen Kashyap, a shopkeeper from Chandigarh.

A third case was detected on Tuesday when AIU officers noticed a baggage trolley parked in a secluded place. On closer examination of trolley, a black adhesive tape was noticed. When removed, 12 gold cut bars weighing 700 grams worth Rs 23 lakh, were recovered.