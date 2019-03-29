Home Cities Chennai

Postal official told to pay Rs 30000 for delayed delivery to Chennai resident

A petition filed by K Palanikumar said he had applied for personnel talent management in Ministry of Defence, and was expecting hall ticket on August 8, 2012.

Published: 29th March 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

India Post image used for representation

India Post image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to deliver hall tickets at the stipulated time to a resident of Poonamalee, a consumer forum directed the Chief Postmaster General of India Posts to provide a compensation of Rs 30,000. K Palanikumar complained that his hall ticket for the examinations conducted by the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, was delayed by the postal authorities and petitioned the forum of deficiency in service.

A petition filed by K Palanikumar said he had applied for personnel talent management in Ministry of Defence, and was expecting hall ticket on August 8, 2012. But it was received only three days earlier despite the letter being sent on July 16. The Chief Post Master General of India Posts, Poonamallee, said an enquiry committee was appointed as soon as the complaint was received and also sought for K Palanikumar’s appearance for which he did not co-operate.

However, the forum presided by M Mony observed that the date of despatch shows July 16, 2012, and the backside having the seal shows the date as August 8, 2012 proves that the letter was delivered only on August 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai delayed delivery Chief Postmaster General of India Posts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp