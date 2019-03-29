Postal official told to pay Rs 30000 for delayed delivery to Chennai resident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to deliver hall tickets at the stipulated time to a resident of Poonamalee, a consumer forum directed the Chief Postmaster General of India Posts to provide a compensation of Rs 30,000. K Palanikumar complained that his hall ticket for the examinations conducted by the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, was delayed by the postal authorities and petitioned the forum of deficiency in service.

A petition filed by K Palanikumar said he had applied for personnel talent management in Ministry of Defence, and was expecting hall ticket on August 8, 2012. But it was received only three days earlier despite the letter being sent on July 16. The Chief Post Master General of India Posts, Poonamallee, said an enquiry committee was appointed as soon as the complaint was received and also sought for K Palanikumar’s appearance for which he did not co-operate.

However, the forum presided by M Mony observed that the date of despatch shows July 16, 2012, and the backside having the seal shows the date as August 8, 2012 proves that the letter was delivered only on August 8.