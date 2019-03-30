Make a fashion pit stop at Studio Trioss’ exhibition in Chennai

Express Features By

CHENNAI: Kickstart April with a bag full of goodies from the Studio Trioss exhibition-cum-sale that will have exclusive designer wear, accessories, menswear, footwear, handbags, home linen, jewellery and kidswear on display from across the country.

“One of the unique features of this exhibition is that we have some designers who will be showcasing their designs in Chennai after a decade,” said Sheetal Modi, founder of Studio Trioss. “With 28 designers to choose from and numerous interesting exhibitors who will be selling everything from organic skincare, jewellery, handbags and more, it will be a one-stop shop with something for everyone. We have curated the collection in such a way that there is a vast choice for summer and ample options for the wedding season too.”

Some of the designers that Studio Trioss recommends include Mumbai-based Pummy Waalia, Kolkata-based Shruthi Sonthalia, Clad n Beautiful for Pakistani couture wear and Vihaan for daily casual wear. In jewellery, there is Bengaluru-based Mystic Collection that sells semi-precious jewellery, Creo for hand-made jewellery and Tinseltrim, and Lady’s Love for handmade and fashionable jewellery.

Abhaaar Kottanz specialises in home decor, Srif and Bottled Bliss have luxurious organic skin care options, and Hungerzi Vegan Zeal will sell delicious cheese and vegan products. The exhibition will be held on April 3 and April 4 at The Folly at Amethyst from 11 am to 8 pm. Entry is free. For details, call: 9840105010.