Home Cities Chennai

Make a fashion pit stop at Studio Trioss’ exhibition in Chennai

The Studio Trioss exhibition-cum-sale exhibition will be held on April 3 and April 4 from 11 am to 8 pm with  some designers who will be showcasing their designs after a decade.

Published: 30th March 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sheetal Modi loves to organise and curate classy designs.

Sheetal Modi loves to organise and curate classy designs. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath)

CHENNAI: Kickstart April with a bag full of goodies from the Studio Trioss exhibition-cum-sale that will have exclusive designer wear, accessories, menswear, footwear, handbags, home linen, jewellery and kidswear on display from across the country. 

“One of the unique features of this exhibition is that we have some designers who will be showcasing their designs in Chennai after a decade,” said Sheetal Modi, founder of Studio Trioss. “With 28 designers to choose from and numerous interesting exhibitors who will be selling everything from organic skincare, jewellery, handbags and more, it will be a one-stop shop with something for everyone. We have curated the collection in such a way that there is a vast choice for summer and ample options for the wedding season too.” 

Some of the designers that Studio Trioss recommends include Mumbai-based Pummy Waalia, Kolkata-based Shruthi Sonthalia, Clad n Beautiful for Pakistani couture wear and Vihaan for daily casual wear. In jewellery, there is Bengaluru-based Mystic Collection that sells semi-precious jewellery, Creo for hand-made jewellery and Tinseltrim, and Lady’s Love for handmade and fashionable jewellery. 

Abhaaar Kottanz specialises in home decor, Srif and Bottled Bliss have luxurious organic skin care options, and Hungerzi Vegan Zeal will sell delicious cheese and vegan products. The exhibition will be held on April 3 and April 4 at The Folly at Amethyst from 11 am to 8 pm. Entry is free. For details, call: 9840105010.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Studio Trioss exhibition Sheetal Modi Chennai fashion exhibition cum sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp