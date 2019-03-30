Home Cities Chennai

State-of-the-art facilities benefitting sportspersons: Cricketer Arun Karthik

The Guru Nanak college, of whose Karthik is an alumunus, celebrated its annual sports day on Thursday.

Cricketer and alumnus of Guru Nanak college, Arun Karthik, with winners and staff during the sports day celebrations at the college | Nakshatra Krishna-moorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With much mirth, verve and camaraderie, Guru Nanak college celebrated its annual sports day on Thursday. The winners of different sports conducted over the past four months were presented trophies during the event. Indian cricketer and alumnus of the college, Arun Karthik was the chief guest.

“I have been on the other side of the dais and it is overwhelming to be on this side today. Many sportsmen are benefitting by the facilities of the college, mainly the cricket ground is built according to international standards. Also, all the players are provided with nutritional breakfast and lunch. This motivates the students to play and more colleges must encourage sports,” said Arun who pursued his graduation in Economics at the college.

M Selvaraj, principal of the college, said though the government provides 3 per cent sports quota, they have been admitting more students on sports quota in their college. “Currently, we have 260 students in sports, all trained by National Institute of Sports (NIS) coaches from Patiala and Bangalore,” he said. 

Apart from winning awards at the college level for football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, throw ball and cricket, numerous students of the college also shined in national and state level competitions. According to the physical education director Jaya Ganesan, 13 students played in the Tamil Nadu Premiere League 2018, three played for India Red in the Challengers Trophy, one represented the Tamil Nadu Ranji team, three represented the U-23 Tamil Nadu cricket team and six students, the U-19 team, one student represented Tamil Nadu in the heavyweight boxing championship and two represented Khelo India Youth games and junior nationals in Kho Kho.

Director of the college, Dr Gunita Arun Chandok congratulated the students and encouraged others to join sports.

Guru Nanak college Arun Karthik Guru Nanak college sports day

